William Beaumont Army Medical Center resumes COVID-19 vaccine appointments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canceled COVID-19 vaccination appointments at William Beaumont Army Medical Center have been rescheduled as the medical center received a new shipment of vaccines.

Those include first and second-dose appointments. Individuals wishing to make an appointment, cancel or change a scheduled time for a COIVD-19 vaccine, can call 915-742-2273 or click here.

The William Beaumont vaccination sites are back to normal hours and walk-ins are welcome.

