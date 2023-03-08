PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – There’s been a confirmed celebrity sighting in Central Illinois.

Actor-comedian Will Ferrell was spotted at Maquet’s Rail House in Pekin Tuesday. A restaurant employee confirmed Ferrell was there.

The restaurant’s Facebook page also posted a picture of Ferrell at the restaurant, citing the actor was “filming on our pizza side.”

Monday, the actor-comedian was also spotted at a Walmart parking lot in Beech Grove, Indiana, alongside a production crew. Reportedly the crew shared they were filming a road trip style documentary about Ferrell.

