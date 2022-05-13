SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Fire crews will work Friday morning to try to contain a wildfire burning in rural San Saba County. According to a 10:40 p.m. Thursday tweet from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Mayfield Fire has already burned 1,500 acres and is only 20% contained.

The service said aviation and additional resources were ordered to assist the fire fight Friday morning with crews working overnight.

The fire is in a rural area in the far southwest corner of the county, northeast of Fredonia.

Response to San Saba County wildfire on May 13, 2022 (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

According to a post from the Brady Fire/EMS Department, the fire was burning earlier Thursday around 6:30 p.m. just north of Voca in McCulloch County.