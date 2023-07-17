An aerial view of the Cutoff Ridge Fire in the Guadalupe Mountains Wilderness area.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A wildfire is burning in the Guadalupe Mountains Wilderness, officials with Guadalupe National Park reported Monday night, July 17.

The Cutoff Ridge fire is at 385 acres as of 9 p.m. Monday night and is burning on the western escarpment of the park. About half of the Guadalupe Mountains National Park is considered wilderness area.

The fire is being managed by ground crews with air support, according to a news release that was sent out.

The park received a smoke report at 3 p.m. on July 14, at which time a ground crew was sent to investigate. The ground crew, with the assistance of air support, was able to confirm the fire shortly after the report of smoke was received.

“Firefighter and public safety is our top priority on this, and every, wildland fire in the National Park Service. We are grateful for the hard work of our firefighters, who are managing this fire in very hot weather. This fire is burning in a remote area of the park and currently poses no threat to life or property,” said acting Superintendent Theresa Moore.

Hot weather is expected to persist over the area for the remainder of the week. The fire will continue producing smoke and flames may be visible at times. Firefighters will be monitoring the fire’s location and activity and have identified strategies to manage the fire in the coming days.

An emergency closure for all trails in Guadalupe Mountains Wilderness as well as Frijole, McKittrick Canyon, and Dog Canyon was put in place on June 28 due to extreme fire danger, and remains in effect until further notice. For more information on park closures, please visit: www.nps.gov/gumo/learn/news/fireclosures_06-2023.htm

For more information on the Cutoff Ridge Fire please visit:

https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/txgup-cutoff-ridge-fire