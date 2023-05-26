EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Wiggs Middle School had a little sendoff party and recognized one of its eighth-graders who is bringing some national recognition to the Central El Paso school.

Wiggs eighth-grader Arnav Tonde will represent the El Paso region at the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee from May 30 to June 1 just outside Washington, D.C.

The sendoff was done during the end-of-the-school-year concert/recital Friday morning.

Arnav is also a member of the school’s orchestra.

The spelling bee will take place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, which is right on the Potomac River in National Harbor, Maryland.

Preliminary rounds are on Tuesday, May 30.

Quarterfinals and semifinals are on Wednesday, May 31.

Finals will be Thursday, June 1 during a two-hour nationally televised event.