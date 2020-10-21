Wife of ‘Black Klansman’ author Ron Stallworth hospitalized with COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Patsy Stallworth, the wife of El Paso “Black Klansman” author Ron Stallworth, was hospitalized after suffering complications following a COVID-19 diagnosis, she told KTSM 9 News on Tuesday.

“I’m fighting it with all I’ve got,” Stallworth said via a text exchange, adding that her husband had tested negative for the virus.

Stallworth said she was taken to Sierra Medical Center over the weekend after her oxygen levels dropped.

“I’m getting excellent care and I’m on every treatment I can get,” she said Tuesday evening. “I just got a FaceTime call from Bishop (Mark Seitz) and we prayed.”

Stallworth said she and one of her daughters tested positive for the virus, but her daughter developed only mild symptoms.

Stallworth added that her family-run organic food non-profit Desert Spoon Food Hub would be closed for at least two weeks.

The Stallworths rose to local and national fame after Ron’s 2014 memoir “Black Klansman” — detailing his infiltration of the Ku Klux Klan as a police detective in the 1970s — was turned into a 2018 Academy Award-winning film directed by Spike Lee.

