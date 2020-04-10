WIC modifies to curbside system, closes 4 centers amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health’s for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program is closing 4 centers and keeping 9 open.

According to a release, all centers will modify service to a curbside system in order to limit direct contact, and practice social distancing while expediting services.

The Henderson, Canutillo, Montana Vista, and San Elizario WIC centers will be closed due to low participation. However, services will be delivered at one of the other centers, a release said.

Anyone affected by the closing of the four centers will be directed to visit one of the following locations that will remain open:

Lee Trevino Center , 1840 Lee Trevino

, 1840 Lee Trevino Ysleta Center , 110 Candelaria

, 110 Candelaria Sunrise Center , 8500 Dyer #54

, 8500 Dyer #54 North Loop Center , 8010 N. Loop

, 8010 N. Loop Pershing Center , 3707 Pershing

, 3707 Pershing Fort Bliss Center , Building 51 Slater

, Building 51 Slater Americas Center , 10039 North Loop

, 10039 North Loop Westside Center , 5195 Mace

, 5195 Mace George Dieter Center, 1757 George Dieter #109-111

“It was a difficult decision to close some of our doors, but it was unavoidable,” said Angela Mora, Interim Assistant Public Health Director in a release. “We want those members of our community who may be adversely affected by the Stay Home, Work Safe orders to know that we are still here and more than willing to accept new applications for services.”

WIC staff will contact participants to schedule appointments to provide curbside service. Documentation required such as income, residency and personal ID will be requested electronically when possible. Applicants/participants that require a full nutrition assessment will be advised if the process can be waived and/or collected during the initial phone call.

“Once they arrive at the clinic, they come to the door and provide us with their cell phone number and Electronic Benefit Card (EBT card.) We communicate with them via two-way texting and if additional information is needed or when benefits have been loaded, the participant will to return to the clinic door to pick up their EBT Card,” said Bertha Amaya, WIC Patient Services Coordinator.

If participants do not have phone access, transportation or encounter other challenges, they will be informed that their food benefits can be mailed to them after their current address is confirmed.

For more information call the Customer Service Center at (915) 212-4942, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit www.EPHealth.com or www.EPSalud.com.