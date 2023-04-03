EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the past month, the TxDOT HERO program expanded its safety measures to assist motorists. Now, crews have a unique way of keeping everyone informed about stalled cars on area highways.

According to officials with TxDOT’s HERO program, crews have started to mark an “H” on abandoned vehicles seen on the shoulder of Interstate 10, U.S. 54 and Loop 375.

HERO Program Manager Frank Hernandez says the reason they started marking stranded vehicles is to keep the notary public and TxDOT HERO trucks from having to stop repeatedly to check out these vehicles.

“The marking will let us know as we start to approach the vehicle from a distance that it has already been documented and entered into the system,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez tells KTSM with over 5,000 service stops performed each month, their duties now include working alongside the El Paso Police Department when a vehicle is abandoned.

“We forward it to them. These are the vehicles that are documented on the highways that we patrol so that they know, that they can start making contact to initiate their process,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez reminds motorists if they see an emergency vehicle, HERO truck, or a tow truck, follow, Texas law which mandates to slow down and nove over.

To avoid getting stranded, make sure vehicle maintenance is up to date and check the following before hitting the road.

Tire pressure

Tire tread depth

Proper oil levels

Full gas tank

All fluids are topped off

Belts

“If you can control those type of situations, it will make things much safer for you, to not have to be stranded and or disabled, for us to be able to get out there and help,” Hernandez said.

TxDot HERO services are free, and you can call (915) 790-HERO (4376)

