Why the long lines for COVID-19 vaccines in El Paso?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso leaders on Tuesday addressed the long lines some people are facing to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Most of the congestion is centered around the vaccine distribution site on George Perry Blvd., near the El Paso International Airport.

Some KTSM viewers have reported waiting hours to receive their shots.

At a news conference, city officials said the issue is that many people are arriving way ahead of their scheduled appointment times, causing backup.

“If somebody shows up on time and there are several hundred people who jumped the queue, their wait times are being delayed,” said El Paso Fire Department Chief Mario D’Agostino.

“That’s what we’re seeing a lot of,” he added.

The chief said people are also bringing along others who are not yet eligible for a vaccine and are not yet registered.

“Once you get an appointment, you’re on a list,” D’Agostino said. “We’re going to verify everyone who pulls up to ensure that they’re on that list.”

“We have a lot of cars showing up with multiple people; some aren’t on the list,” he said.

As of Tuesday, 35,466 people in El Paso have received at least one vaccine dose, according to state data.

City officials said roughly 100,000 people have registered for their dosages.