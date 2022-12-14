EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – We are a week away from the official of winter, but for Borderland Golf Courses, it’s just another day to tee off. As the city of Las Cruces is known for its sunny weather, even the start of winter is a good day to hit the links.

Throughout the year, golfing in the City of Crosses is not unusual. As Redhawk is the number two ranked Public Golf Courses in the state of New Mexico from Golf Weekly and is one of many Golf Courses in the Borderland.

With health benefits included when playing golf, there is one secret that keeps golfers golfing during the winter season.

“The sense that the type of grass that we have is cool season, it’s not the Bermuda grass that you see on other golf courses in the desert area. That turns dormant or brown during wintertime. It stays green. If we keep feeding it, if we keep maintaining it. It stays lush and green, the entire year.”

General Manager and Director of Maintenance at Red Hawk Golf Club, Bo Cichuniec says even when the snow hits the ground, that has never stopped anyone from giving up the sport.

“Thank goodness for us being in the high desert that only lasts for a couple days. And we are back up and playing again because just a couple days, 2 to 3 days without the golf course open, these golfers get anxious and love to play,” Cichuniec said.

With a wide age range of players, Head Golf Professional at Red Hawk Golf Club Matthew Sheehan says depending on the weather, winter rules do exist.

“When the course conditions are a little bit soggier or colder like, we let people roll the ball out of debits and stuff like that. To get a better line and just make it a little bit more enjoyable. They literally call it winter rules. It’s a little bit more fun for people,” Sheehan said.

As for those who have never golfed before, as the classic Christmas song goes, classes are offered for kids from three to 90 years old.

“There’s kids who have never seen a golf course before and by the end of one season, they’re out there playing regularly.”

Plus, if you don’t know much about Golf Courses, these Golf Courses are built to keep players on the green.

“Because we like to call it Desert Links Golf Course, we kind of built a Golf Course within the hills and within the dunes and everything out here.”

Sheehan tells KTSM, new homes have started to be built around the golf course, starting from the southside and working its way around east.

Adding that they roughly do about 3,000 rounds of golf every winter, keeping the numbers high since residents live so close.

The family friendly golf course has even covered holiday events for the families.

Sheehan says they’re now accepting people to sign up for their Winter Match Play. As for the kiddos, come February, kids can sign up for the PJ Junior League if they have never played Golf before.

