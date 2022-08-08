EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gas stations around El Paso had “out of service” signs on their pumps over the weekend.

A local refinery in El Paso says they had to shut down a fuel terminal due to repairs last week.

“Due to necessary repairs to instrumentation at the fuels terminal adjacent to Marathon Petroleum’s refinery in El Paso, fuel loading at the terminal was suspended on Wednesday. Repairs were completed and loading of fuel tankers resumed on Saturday.” Christina Cisneros Guzman the Senior Communications Business Partner Marathon Petroleum

While gasoline is being delivered once again, one gas station owner says he had to shut down on Monday for a few hours while he waited for a load of gasoline.

“We were full, we got our load before all of this started so we made it fine through the weekend, we sold more gas than normal, but we shut it down today until the load comes in,” said Victor Castillo a Borderland Gas Station Owner.

A fuel tanker truck could be seen at Castillo’s gas station in the afternoon on Monday.

Energy Economist, Phillip Verleger says when word of gas stations being out of gas spreads, people rush to fill up.

“If they say well were having problems and so we can’t get gas to the gasoline station, then everybody goes to the gasoline station to fill up, and then you have a run on the pumps,” said Verleger.

However, he adds that there is not a shortage of gas in the nation.



“Compared to 2019 gasoline consumption is now down about 20 percent, so consumption is down, there is enough on a national level and most regional levels enough supply but that doesn’t prevent a local problem like this,” said Verleger.

A problem El Pasoans experienced first hand as they searched for gas.

“Everybody was out, here the circle K’s the Howdy’s the speedway and we ended up going all the way to Northeast for gas,” Joseph Hanson said on Monday.

“We tried to walk up here to get gas and there was no gas,” said Lachaia Barrett on Saturday at an East El Paso gas station.

The manager of the gas station noticed people having to leave once they realized there was no gas.



“I really do see people pull up and they will be like frustrated of course and they would go to the next gas station,” said Jose Chavira the Assistant Manager of an East El Paso Speedway.

