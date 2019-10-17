Why Dyer St was poorly lit Tuesday night when a 13-year-old was hit and killed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — 13-year-old Brian Velasquez was ran over while crossing Dyer Street Tuesday night. Velasquez was an 8th grade student at Terrace Hills Middle School.

Police say Velasquez was crossing Dyer from East to West when he was hit by a Chevy Silverado headed south bound on Dyer.

Business owners in the area say pedestrians frequently cross Dyer near the site of the incident. “There’s no crosswalks or any traffic lights so pedestrians they just walk across the street,” said Brian Chalmers the owner of an auto repair shop on Dyer.

Chalmers family has owned their shop across the street from where Velasquez was hit for 30 years. Video surveillance from their shop shows the moment Velasquez crossed the street as the vehicle approached him. According to El Paso Police, the area was poorly lit at the time.

The area was even darker on Tuesday night because one of the street lights was out. KTSM learned a City of El Paso maintenance truck repaired the light early Wednesday morning.

“Without that light being on there’s no way you could possibly, coming at 45 miles an hour see anybody crossing there cause it’s completely dark,” said Chalmers.

KTSM asked the City of El Paso if the repaired light was directly in response to what happened Tuesday night. A spokesperson says crews were initially fixing a different light in the area.

“While responding to that request, the crew noticed other lights along Dyer in need of repairs and been working to address them,” said Tammy Fonce a Spokesperson for the City of El Paso.

EPISD says they are offering counseling to any student who may be struggling.