EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Going back to the roots of El Paso, the Historic Mission Trail offers a variety of history and traditions from the 17th and 18th century.

“El Paso County and Destination El Paso are going to be doing everything that they can to promote the missions to make sure that people know what a wonderful opportunity right here in El Paso to learn more about our history,” said El Paso County Commissioner Precinct 3 Illiana Holguin.

Visit El Paso Executive Director Brooke Underwood tells KTSM with people cooped up in their homes during the pandemic, it’s increased a larger number of visitors to the rural areas.

“We want that meeting and activity out here and it’s only fair. We’re constantly traveling out there for code enforcement conventions or Texas state teacher’s conventions. It’s about time they come out here on a regular basis and allow more of our individuals to attend and get that great educational content,” said Underwood.

While the Mission Trail begins from Zaragoza and Alameda, all the way to Socorro Rd. leading to San Elizario Chapel, there is a Mission Valley Tour beginning on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Holguin says throughout the trail you’ll find a variety of things to do, from gift shops, art galleries, Billy The Kid live play, bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and the three historical chapels in Texas.

“You can still visit and attend a mass there or walk across the path and step on bridal rice from a wedding that just took place there. These are not just museums, these are working, functional churches and the fact that those are still right here in our community I think it’s fantastic,” Underwood said.

If you’re interested in learning more, you can go to VisitElPaso.com or download their app to build your itinerary and check for future events at the Mission Trail.

Plus, on the first Friday of every month beginning June 2, Mission Valley Tour will drive about 20 people in a shuttle bus to a historical destination for free.

Pick up will be in downtown at the Front of Judson F Williams Convention Center 1 Civic Center Plaza for more info click here.

