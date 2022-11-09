HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) (ValleyCentral) — The day after a major election comes with pundits and politicians alike trying to make sense of the American voter.

An election with all of its surprises can raise the question: Who really turned out to vote? If you love digging deeper into the demographics, the Associated Press provided an Election Day breakdown of the American electorate voting in congressional races.

The AP digital chart above shows results of AP's VoteCast surveys of the U.S. electorate voting in congressional elections, breaking down candidate preference by a variety of demographic factors.