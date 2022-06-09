EL PASO, Tx (KTSM) – It’s an El Paso thing. After you introduce yourself to a fellow El Pasoan, no matter where you are in the world, the follow-up question is always, “what high school did you go to?”
Bragging rights are serious in the Sun City; which high school has the most school spirit, the best sports teams, the best academics, and scholarships? Mostly it’s about community pride and being able to say you’re proud of the community you grew up in.
This year, local high schools graduated more than 12,000 students throughout the county. The Class of 2022 endured nearly two years of COVID-19 learning and made it out the other side. We’re incredibly proud of them and know they’ll go on to be successful in whatever path they take. Congratulations, you did it!
We reached out to school districts across the region to determine class sizes for each of El Paso’s high schools. Here’s the list:
- Franklin HS – 677
- Coronado HS – 667
- Pebble Hills HS – 642
- Montwood HS – 625
- Americas HS – 567
- Socorro HS – 560
- Eastlake HS – 519
- El Dorado HS – 486
- Eastwood HS – 473
- Del Valle HS – 466
- Bel Air HS – 427
- Jefferson HS/Maxine Silva Health Magnet – 419
- Canutillo HS – 380
- Ysleta HS – 366
- Parkland HS – 364
- Horizon HS – 363
- El Paso HS – 353
- Chapin HS – 350
- Burges HS – 344
- Andress HS – 330
- JM Hanks HS – 323
- Riverside HS – 249
- Bowie HS – 247
- Austin HS – 245
- Irvin HS – 220
- Mountain View HS – 200
- Clint HS – 175
- Fabens HS – 154
- College Career and Technology Education – 135
- Cathedral HS – 131
- Options HS – 115
- Mission Early College HS – 112
- Northwest Early College HS – 95
- Transmountain Early College HS – 93
- Valle Verde Early College HS – 85
- Loretto Academy – 80
- Clint Early College Academy – 76
- Anthony HS – 60
- Young Women’s Leadership Academy – 41
- Tejas School of Choice – 41
Disclaimer: All graduation numbers are projected as of June 9, and have yet to be certified by each district.
