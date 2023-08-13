No tickets? No problem. It’s believed that up to 30 percent of tailgaters don’t even attend the game.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Football is back. The NFL preseason got under way this weekend and the regular season is just a few weeks away for both professional and college teams.

Crestline, which makes custom imprinted promotional items, commissioned a survey to see which teams have the most hardcore fans when it comes to tailgating.

In the NFL, Dallas Cowboys fans were ranked No. 5 for most hardcore tailgating fans, according to the survey. New Orleans, Tennessee, Philadelphia and Detroit were ranked ahead of Cowboys fans.

In college, Texas and Texas A&M fans were tied for third in the survey of most passionate tailgating fans.

LSU and Tennessee were ranked first and second in the college category, respectfully.

Fans were also asked what made for the best tailgate party.

“While the types of food fans prefer vary from tailgate to tailgate, fans are in agreement that at least 5 food dishes and 4 drink options are the way to properly party before the game. And takeout can be a quick option for gameday, but 4 in 5 fans say they would rather grill out,” according to the study.

More than 1,000 football fans were surveyed about how they tailgate.

“We asked everything from how many people, dishes, and drink options they have at their typical tailgate to the games they play and the attire they wear. We assigned a score to answers that represent more hardcore tailgating and averaged fans’ scores to determine the score for each team and conference. Scores were then adjusted on a scale of 0–100, with 100 being the most hardcore tailgaters,” the study stated.

“This study only included teams in which we received enough responses from fans. NFL teams excluded due to a lack of respondents include: Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Washington Commanders,” the report added.

