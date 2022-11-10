SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One lucky winner just hit the jackpot, with the largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history, but how lucky is your town? Here are the biggest Powerball winners in the ArkLaTex.

It’s been a while since there was a winner in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. The last big Powerball winner was in Broken Bow. They won a $30,000 prize back in June 2014.

The largest recent win in Northwest Louisiana was sold at Victor’s Plain Dealing on Sept. 24, 2022. They won a whopping $100,000.

A person in Texarkana, Texas, had a big win in January 2022. They took home a $50,000 prize.

Residents in Southwest Arkansas have yet to be as lucky. Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery say there is yet to be a winner in the region, but there’s always next time.