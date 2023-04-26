EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — White Sands Missile Range will be hosting a grand reopening ceremony of recent completed renovations on Thursday, May 4.

The ceremony will be at 9 a.m. located at the White Sands Missile Range Museum. The event is free and will be open to the public.

Guests who attend the ceremony will be able to experience a Science Technology Engineering Mathematics Center which will be “tailored to grade school educational standards.” The exhibit is said to have “twice as much text compared to other larger museums” due to the topics that are covered such as the function of rockets and “nuclear fission,” according to a press release from White Sands Missile Range.

White Sands Missile Range says the museum underwent renovations for two years, focusing on the installation of a new permanent exhibit which will now be open to the public. The museum also modified and adjusted exhibits as well as “migrating the archival holdings into a new Archival Research Center,” according to White Sands Missile Range.

For more information on White Sands Missile Range, head to their website: White Sands Missile Range – U.S. Army Official.