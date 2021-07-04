Where you can and cannot set off fireworks in El Paso this 4th of July

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Just a reminder this 4th of July that fireworks are illegal within the city limits of El Paso.

If you do set off fireworks in the city it is a Class C misdemeanor and you can be fined up to $500 according to the City of El Paso.

The El Paso Fire Department reminding El Pasoans that fireworks in the city are not only illegal but extremely dangerous.

However, you can still purchase fireworks and set them off in unincorporated areas of the County of El Paso as there is not a full firework ban in place in the County of El Paso.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego posting about the use of fireworks in the County on his Facebook earlier this week.

“The Fourth of July has always been about family and friends getting together to pop fireworks in honor of one of our most patriotic holidays, and this year we will continue those traditions by allowing the sale of fireworks following the pandemic,” part of the post said on El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego’s Facebook page.

The post continuing on to say that the amount of rain El Paso saw in the last week helped with the decision to allow fireworks in unincorporated areas of the County.

“The final decision to allow families to pop fireworks in the unincorporated areas of the County was made after the Keetch Byram Drought Index (KBDI) dropped to 544 on Thursday. That drought index number is well below the number needed to ban the sale of fireworks,” the post made my Judge Samaniego read.

Samaniego encouraging El Pasoans to go to firework shows being held across the County on Sunday.

However, some types of fireworks are banned. The El Paso County Judges’ office says the only fireworks that you cannot purchase or set-off are those with sticks and fins.

