EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM has created a list on where El Paso residents can watch fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July this coming Tuesday.

El Paso County Fourth of July Stars and Stripes at Ascarate Park

Activities will begin at 12 p.m. and will include swimming, food trucks and fireworks. The county has also included a detailed list of activities that can be viewed by clicking here.

A fireworks display will take place on the west side of the lake at 9:20 p.m.

El Paso Chihuahuas GECU Independence Day Celebration

The night will kick off a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A’s). This marks the first time the Chihuahuas will play at home on Independence Day. A fireworks display will take place after the game.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. for Season Seat Members and 5:30 p.m. for ticketed fans. GECU will also have face painting, arts and crafts and giveaways on the concourse.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Western Playland Amusement Park July 4th Fireworks Celebration

The park will open at 4 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. A fireworks show will take place at 9 p.m.

Wet ‘N Wild Waterworld Fourth of July Fireworks

Park hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with fireworks taking place at 9 p.m.

Pop Goes the Fort Concert & Fireworks

The El Paso Symphony Orchestra will be performing at 7 p.m. at Biggs Park. Fireworks will take place after the concert. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Community access pass is required for entry. Passes are free and can be accessed here.