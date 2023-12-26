EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans can recycle their live Christmas trees starting Tuesday, Dec. 26 at the Environmental Services Department’s Citizen Collection Stations (CCS).

This free service will be available through Feb. 17. Citizen Collection Stations, known also as drop-off sites, are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday through Saturday.

They are located at: 1034 Pendale Rd.; 121 Atlantic Rd.; 4501 Hondo Pass Dr.; 2492 Harrison Ave.; and 3510 Confederate Dr.

Trees taken to the drop-off sites must be free of ornaments and other decorative items, including string lights, frost and glitter. The drop-off sites also accept the following recyclable material: cardboard gift boxes; holiday cards; and wrapping paper.

All materials should be free of plastic or glitter. Customers visiting the drop-off sites to dispose of materials other than recyclables must bring a recent water bill and matching indentation card to dispose of the waste.

To learn more, visit www.elpasotexas.gov/esd or call (915) 212-6000.