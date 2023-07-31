WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With just over three months until Halloween, your one-stop shop for all things spooky has plans to open back up for the months leading up to October.

Spirit Halloween, the largest Halloween retailer in North America, will open soon on Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls. While they haven’t set an exact opening date, customers can expect to begin their Halloween hauls in mid-August.

Shoppers will have the chance to transform their homes into the perfect haunted houses that will be the spotlight of the neighborhood, according to the Spirit Halloween website.

The retailer also said they will have brand new licensed merch for 2023, including themed collections of Barbie, Fall Guys, Harry Potter, DC Villains, Wednesday, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Mars Attacks!, Poppy Playtime and more.

Spirit Halloween, which is only open annually during the Halloween season, will be located at 3111 Midwestern Parkway, across from AMC Theater in Sikes Senter Mall.

All customers also have access to a 20 percent-off coupon, valid for a limited time.

To view other Spirit Halloween locations around the country, shoppers can reference the store locater. While some stores have an opening date set in August, other locations are listed as “Coming Soon.”