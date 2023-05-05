EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In honor of “Teacher Appreciation Week,” KTSM shares facts about how the special recognition began and where Texas is ranked as a place to teach.

The first “Teacher Appreciation Week” dates back to 1953, when former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt “persuaded Congress that there needed to be a specific day to recognize teachers,” according to schoolspecialty.com.

“Teacher Appreciation Week” is recognized from Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12, with “Teacher Appreciation Day” falling on Tuesday, May 2.

While Eleanor Roosevelt was the one who took the idea of teacher appreciation to Congress, an Arkansas teacher was at the forefront of the the movement, according to the website.

Mattye Whytte Wooldridge communicated and worked with education leaders to create a day to honor teachers. She then began writing letters to Roosevelt. Roosevelt decided the cause was worthy of her attention and took it to Congress.

Did you know that Texas ranks 45th for the best place to teach?

In a recent study done by Scholaroo.com, they analyzed the 2023’s Best and Worst States for Teachers.

Courtesy of Scholaroo.com

To determine the best and worst states to be a teacher, the 50 states were compared on five key categories, according to Scholaroo’s website.

The states were compared with career accessibility, salary and compensation, work benefits, work environment and student performance.

The states were ranked in descending order with number one being the best and 50 being the worst.

This is how Texas was ranked for the following categories:

Texas scored 39 for career accessibility, 29 for salary and compensation. 32 for work benefits, 50 for work environment and 43 for student performance.

For more information on the study visit, https://scholaroo.com/blog/best-states-for-teachers-2023/.