Correction: A previous version of this story contained a misspelling of Jackson’s name.

(The Hill) – Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday was sworn in as a Supreme Court justice, officially making her the nation’s first Black woman to serve in the role.

She will fill the seat being vacated by the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, whose previously announced departure after nearly 28 years on the bench took effect Thursday at noon.

Jackson thanked her new colleagues for “their warm and gracious welcome” and said she was “especially grateful for the time and attention given to me by the Chief Justice and by Justice Breyer.”

She called Breyer “a personal friend and mentor of mine for the past two decades, in addition to being part of today’s official act.”

“In the wake of his exemplary service, with the support of my family and friends, and ever mindful of the duty to promote the Rule of Law, I am well-positioned to serve the American people,” she added in a statement.

