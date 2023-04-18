DALLAS(KDAF)— It’s almost Earth Day! This means it’s time to give the planet a big hug!

April 22, marks Earth Day! National Today said, “For the past 50 years, Earth Day has been celebrated by billions of people around the globe, annually every April 22, to join together in promoting awareness for the health of our environment”.

Dallas celebrates Earth Day every year with various events to raise awareness about environmental issues and promote sustainability.

These events typically include educational activities, public talks, and community clean-up projects.

Here’s what you can do on Earth Day in Dallas:

Plant a Tree: Volunteers can be people of all ages are welcome to help plant trees at the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Branch Library. Saturday, April 22, 8 am-11 am

Shredding Paper: Bring all your important documents, old files, and confidential papers that need to be disposed of at Keller Williams Ridgewood Agen . Saturday, April 22, 10 am- 3 pm

Cupcake Decorating Class: The Cupcake Experience will be teaching fun Earth Day-inspired Cupcake designs at the Mitchell Lofts. Saturday, April 22, 2 pm- 4 pm, Tickets are $40.00