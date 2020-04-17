Whataburger hiring General Managers across 10 states

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Whataburger is hiring restaurant managers across its 10-state footprint.

The COVID-19 global pandemic has affected many people financially, and the company is actively interviewing restaurant leaders who love inspiring teams and collaborating with experienced General Managers, a release said.

Depending on the market, Restaurant Managers can earn up to $60,000.

Whataburger provides weekly pay, health, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits as well as a flexible 24/7 schedule.

“We know it’s tough right now. Many people have been displaced from their jobs. We want you to know that Whataburger has restaurant jobs with competitive salaries – available in 10 states, from Arizona to Florida,” said Whataburger SVP and Chief Restaurant Operating Officer Rob Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says they are looking for great leaders, so restaurant industry experience isn’t required.

“If you are eager to join an iconic brand with a 70-year history of serving up excellent customer experience, please apply,” Rodriguez said.

In addition to hiring Managers, Whataburger is accepting applications for other restaurant leadership positions such as General Manager and Area Manager. For more information, visit stories.whataburger.com/were-hiring/.