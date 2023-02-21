HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger announced the return of its fish sandwich ahead of Lenten season.

In a news release, Whataburger said it will offer the Whatacatch sandwich, along with a dinner platter, on a limited time basis.

The sandwich features a filet of Alaska pollock with seasoned panko breadcrumbs, the release stated.

“We’re excited to bring back the Whatacatch as a delicious option for our guests during the Lenten season,” said Rich Scheffler, Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer in the release. “This tasty sandwich is a fan favorite that offers a unique Whataburger experience outside of our classic beef and chicken menu options.”

The sandwich and meal will return to the menu beginning Feb. 20 until April 10.