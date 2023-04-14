EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — CASFV (Center Against Sexual and Family Violence) is bringing awareness to sexual violence in the El Paso community and will be showcasing the “What were you wearing?” exhibit on Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. located at 580 Giles Rd.

April is ‘Sexual Assault Awareness Month’ and CASFV says the exhibit will be based on survivor descriptions and the clothes they were wearing during the assault.

“The purpose of this exhibit is to challenge preconceived notions that assaults happen because of the clothes they were wearing, which shifts the blame from the aggressor to the victim.” CASFV

The nonprofit says that “every 68 seconds, and American is sexually assaulted, and every 9 minutes, that victim is a child.”