EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces will be using what is called “ranked choice” voting for races with more than two candidates.

This is a quick explanation on how it works, according to the Dona Ana County Clerk’s Office.

Voters rank their choices in order of preference — first, second, third, etc.

The candidate with the least number of votes has their votes distributed accordingly to their voters’ second choice preferences, according to an explanation sent out by Dona Ana County Clerk’s Office.

The votes are recounted in this manner for every round where there is no majority winner. The candidate who tops a majority plus one will end up winning.

In the Las Cruces mayor’s race, seven candidates are running to replace retiring Mayor Ken Miyagishima.

Mayoral candidates are: Kasandra Gandara; Mariah Hernandez; Eric Enriquez; Mike Tellez; Gina Ortega; Isabella Solis; and Alexander Paige Baca Fresquez.

Three City Council seats are also up for grab in Las Cruces; two of the three races will be using the ranked choice method to determine the winner.

Under a new state law, election workers in Dona Ana County will have to end counting ballots at 11 p.m. and will continue the following day at 9:30 a.m. if no winner has been determined at that time.