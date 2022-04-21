EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Promoter Troy Segner wears many hats when hosting Comic Con. Segner is known to own Zia Comics in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Although Segner and his wife hosted the event back in September, Segner says, Comic Con will be bigger and better this year, the event will start this Friday and go through Sunday.

“What’s going to be different this year, like I said we have a really good line up this year, we got four guys that will be headliner by themselves at other events, William Shatner, Mick Foley, Gianocarlo Esposito, and Giorgio Tsoukalos” Segner said.

On Friday after the event a VIP party will be held for VIP holders. The event will also host a charity poker tournament “House of Kings Poker Club”. All the proceeds will go to benefit the Child Crisis Center in El Paso.

According to Segner, there will also be a lot of top notch cosplayers running around from Star Wars to Lorian Murfs and many more.

The comic convention will also be having many contests, from costume contests to nerd trivia hosted by “Las Cruces Trivia God”. Where people can win cash prices as well as trophies.

Segner says to win, they are looking for craftsmanship in the cosplays. As for children, they will be able to participate in a costume contest at the 12 and under children section.

Segener added that there will also be a lucha league by “Luchador Wrestlers”. They will have no less than nine shows during the weekend. For instance, if kids want to learn how to wrestle, you can sign up to your child to learn safely.

“Like I said we try to, we don’t want to focus on one genre, we try to cover everything so that everybody that comes has something they want to see, we have the movie from memorabilia cards in the back with the 18 van, we got Herbie The Love Bug, kit from Knight Rider, the Scooby Doo van, the 66 Batmobile, we have a local car that has a bunch of Joker painted on it, so if you’re a gear head, you can go back and look at the cars.” Segner said.

Although it’s not as big as New York and San Diego. Comic Con is a large event for the borderland area especially for reasonable prices and travel.

Comic Con started in El Paso between 1981 and 1982 and is celebrating its 40th anniversary. If you, friends and family are planning to channel your inner super powers head on over to ElPasoComicCon.com for more information.

