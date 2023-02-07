EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — President Joe Biden will give his State of the Union on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Mountain Time.

U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, who represents El Paso, has invited El Paso County Attorney Jo Anne Bernal as her guest at the speech.

Bernal says she is honored to represent El Paso and shares what she hopes the President speaks about on Tuesday night.

“I’m really looking forward to hearing the president talk about what we’re going to do as a country to stop seeing these incidents of violence against young men of color,” Bernal said.

Escobar said the president’s next two years in office will be different with Republicans now having control of the House of Representatives.

“We are coming off of the first half of his term where we had a historically productive Congress; we have passed pretty significant legislation that invests in communities like El Paso,” Escobar said.

El Pasoan Irene Armendariz-Jackson, who ran against Escobar as a Republican back the last two election cycles and is president of the Border Security Coalition, says Biden needs to make immigration a top priority.

“Number one should be the border; we need to make sure that the border is front and center because I believe that you can’t hide it anymore. You can deny, deny, deny, but especially for us who live on the border, we see it with our own eyes and were affected directly,” Armendariz- Jackson said.

El Paso political expert Dr. Richard Pineda told KTSM 9 News he believes the president will speak about immigration.

“He also knows that he’s facing off against a House of Representatives that’s no longer a Democratic majority. So I think what you’re going to hear tonight is sort of an entreaty to get that part of Congress on the same page. I don’t think it’s going to work by the way but I do think that’s what were going to hear tonight,” said Pineda, the director for the Sam Donaldson Center for Communication Studies.