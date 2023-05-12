EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 14th and if you haven’t planned anything to do with your mom this weekend, we have a few options for you.

While we should celebrate and thank our mothers every day of the year, Mother’s Day is a special day to give an extra thanks to those who we call mom.

Mother’s Day Brunch at Ambar

Treat your mom to a delicious buffet at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park’s Ambar Restaurante El Paso’s Mother’s Day Brunch. There will be multiple stations serving omelets, huevos rancheros, menudo, dessert and much more.

The event is on Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

$65 per person, $32.50 for children ages 4-12, kids ages 3 and under eat for free

To reserve a table CLICK HERE.

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Manor

The Manor at Ten Eleven is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch located at 1011 North Mesa Street. Enjoy a bottomless brunch with mom and loved ones while being serenaded by Mariachi Estrella and Mariachi Paso Del Norte.

Sunday, May 14 with two seatings available at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m.

$32.50-$64.95

Reserve HERE

Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing

Treat mom to a delicious all-you-can-eat brunch buffet at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing.

Located at 1 Ardovinos Drive, Sunland Park, NM

Sunday, May 14, from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Reservations are Required 575-589-0653 ext. 6

$59 for adults and $27 for children ages 5-12.

Credit Card information required for all reservations. Patio dining available.

Mother’s Day Mariachi Celebration

Enjoy the music of various Mariachis Bands at Speaking Rock with drink specials throughout the day.

Sunday, May 14 at 11 a.m.

Free 21 and over

Mother’s Day Market