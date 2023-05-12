EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 14th and if you haven’t planned anything to do with your mom this weekend, we have a few options for you.
While we should celebrate and thank our mothers every day of the year, Mother’s Day is a special day to give an extra thanks to those who we call mom.
Mother’s Day Brunch at Ambar
- Treat your mom to a delicious buffet at the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park’s Ambar Restaurante El Paso’s Mother’s Day Brunch. There will be multiple stations serving omelets, huevos rancheros, menudo, dessert and much more.
- The event is on Sunday, May 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- $65 per person, $32.50 for children ages 4-12, kids ages 3 and under eat for free
- To reserve a table CLICK HERE.
Mother’s Day Brunch at the Manor
- The Manor at Ten Eleven is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch located at 1011 North Mesa Street. Enjoy a bottomless brunch with mom and loved ones while being serenaded by Mariachi Estrella and Mariachi Paso Del Norte.
- Sunday, May 14 with two seatings available at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m.
- $32.50-$64.95
- Reserve HERE
Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing
- Treat mom to a delicious all-you-can-eat brunch buffet at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing.
- Located at 1 Ardovinos Drive, Sunland Park, NM
- Sunday, May 14, from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Reservations are Required 575-589-0653 ext. 6
- $59 for adults and $27 for children ages 5-12.
- Credit Card information required for all reservations. Patio dining available.
Mother’s Day Mariachi Celebration
- Enjoy the music of various Mariachis Bands at Speaking Rock with drink specials throughout the day.
- Sunday, May 14 at 11 a.m.
- Free 21 and over
Mother’s Day Market
- You can take your mom to enjoy the Upper Valley Artist & Farmers Market located at 7930 N. Mesa where you can find gifts and other special things from local vendors.
- Sunday, May 17 at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Live music and lots of fun while you shop, eat and play.
- Olivia and Liam top America’s baby name list for 2022
- Texas House to try third swing at debating bill to ban transgender healthcare for minors
- Quiet day in the Valley after end of Title 42
- Live: Verdict reached in Lori Vallow trial after 7 hours
- End of Title 42 has not led to ‘substantial increase’ at border, Biden officials say
- Stimulant for ADHD treatment remains in short supply