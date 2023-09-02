EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bill Richardson, a titan of New Mexico politics, died on Saturday, the think tank that he founded and led reported.

Richard served as governor of Mexico from 2003 to 2011, but he before that he had gained a national stature as a a congressman representing northern New Mexico and serving as energy secretary and U.N. ambassador during the Clinton administration.

Here are what people are saying about Richardson.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham:

“New Mexico, our country, and, frankly, the entire world lost a champion today. Bill Richardson was a titan among us, fighting for the little guy, world peace, and everything in between.

“He was a visionary who saw the potential of our great state before so many others did. He saw us taking on Hollywood and reaching for the stars, launching both the film and space industries that continue to reap significant economic benefits today. His reputation preceded him around the globe: Bill Richardson is someone who gets things done.

“For my own part, Bill was a mentor and advisor who was instrumental in my own journey into elected office. He was a steadfast friend who celebrated my successes, and someone I could turn to in those moments when leading is particularly challenging.

“I am immeasurably grateful to have known such a giant among men.

“I offer my most sincere condolences to his wife, Barbara, his family, friends and all those who had the honor of working with him over the years to make our world a better place for all.”

Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima:

“I am saddened to hear that my good friend, recently nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, has passed away. This is a massive loss for our state, country, and the world. He worked tirelessly

to help free hostages around the globe. He was a former Congressman, UN Ambassador, Governor and U.S. Presidential candidate. Vaya con Dios mi amigo, Abrazo.”

The Democratic Party of New Mexico:

“It is a sad day for New Mexico Democrats as we remember the life and mourn the passing of Governor Bill Richardson. Governor Richardson was a larger-than-life public figure who always put public service first. As a Congressman, Ambassador, Secretary of Energy, Diplomat, and Governor, he had many roles throughout his legendary career as a statesman, but we will always remember him foremost as someone who was always eager to help people and loved New Mexico. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who knew him at this time.”

U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-NM:

“Governor Bill Richardson has left an indelible mark on New Mexico politics and public service. Throughout his career as Governor, Member of Congress, UN Ambassador, Secretary of Energy, and in international diplomacy — he lived and loved big, mentored a generation of leaders, and served our great state and nation.

“I first met Governor Richardson as a young person when he was my Congressman — and like so many others, was catalyzed into a path of public service on behalf of our state.

“Governor Richardson’s loss will be felt across the planet. My prayers go out to his family and all who are remembering and grieving his loss and this giant in New Mexico politics.”

NM Speaker of the House Javier Martinez:

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Governor Richardson – a lifelong public servant and political giant. Throughout his long career he made a tremendous impact – not only here in New Mexico as our Congressman and Governor, but nationally as a Cabinet Secretary, and internationally, as a champion for the rights of those unjustly detained abroad.

Governor Richardson was a fierce advocate for New Mexico’s working families and for democracy, human rights, and free speech worldwide. He leaves behind a lasting legacy of service and diplomacy.

My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Barbara and the entire Richardson family during this difficult time. Vaya con Dios, amigo.”