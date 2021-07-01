El Paso Water says new infrastructure is helping with flooding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While areas of El Paso have experienced flooding in the past few days, El Paso Water says some infrastructure that was put in place after the 2006 flood is working and preventing flooding in other areas.

Alan Shubert, Vice President of Operations for El Paso Water, says gateway ponds between Piedras and Copia were built along Interstate 10 and are keeping water off of the highway when it rains.

“There’s a six-foot diameter pipe that we tunnel board under the interstate to tie the two together. These ponds are more than 50 ft. deep. Prior to the construction of those, the interstate used to flood often,” said Shubert.

Adding that in this past week that area did not flood during the past few days of rain.

“Those ponds have 40 ft. of water in them and they’re 50 ft. deep,” said Shubert.

The storm water utility has done work off of Lee Trevino where Shubert says cars have been washed off the street before.

“In 2014 we had three cars wash into that pond off of the street with people in them. The fire department had to rescue. We’re working on that, the pond is done,” said Shubert.

Also working on a project to help keep Dyer Street in the Northeast from flooding.

“We’re doing a big project in the Northeast called Will Ruth which is designed with a very large pond designed to help drain Dyer because Dyer street has already had a history of flooding,” said Shubert.

While he says the projects El Paso Water have done, have worked he says they cannot afford to fix everything.

“We try to get the things that get us the most bang for our buck and were going to continue on this program and continue building projects to continue to keep this community safe,” said Shubert.

One problem area is on the West side of town off Doniphan. One neighborhood for example is prone to flooding and El Paso Water says the neighborhood has no drainage system. To read more about this click here.

