What it’s like at El Paso’s airport these days

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Like every other airport across the country, El Paso International Airport is dealing with a major drop in business due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airport had been on the up-and-up with splashy announcements of new non-stop flights, a new multi-million-dollar rental car facility, and new landscaping and lighting.

But with only a handful of passengers spotted by KTSM on Wednesday, all of that has clearly changed.

“We have seen a dramatic decrease in passengers,” said Cassandra Davisson with El Paso International.

Davisson said recovery will take time. The first step: reassure those who are thinking about flying.

“We’re looking to make sure we build that confidence with passengers that when they come through the airport, they’re going to be safe,” she told KTSM.

Davisson said the airport has doubled its cleaning efforts, focusing on high-contact surfaces, and put social distancing measures in place.

“We’re introducing electrostatic sprayers and spacing out seats,” Davisson said.

El Paso International currently offers service from 7 airlines with 14 non-stop flights.

According to airport documents, passenger travel in El Paso dropped 50 percent in March compared to March of last year. Figures for April—expected to be released next week—will likely be worse.

El Paso International Airport is a department of the City of El Paso but is financially self-sufficient. Its money comes from passenger fees, revenue from its industrial parks, and federal funding.

Davisson said the airport recently received $15 million in federal relief from the CARES Act, adding that courting the cash-strapped airlines will be key moving forward.

“Our city is always in competition with other cities for a finite amount of aircraft,” she said, “And it’s going to be even more so because all communities all around the country are going to be looking to rebuild their services, as well.”