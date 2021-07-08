What closures you can expect as safety improvements are made in Las Cruces

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: www.las-cruces.org/

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces residents can expect an overnight closure as safety projects continue in the city.

Work will be done overnight from 7:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. from Sunday through Friday.

Improvements include replacing curb ramps along U.S. 70 and major cross streets. The contractor on the project is A-Mountain Construction. The improvements being made by the New Mexico Department of Transportation are in accordance with the Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines.

The next roads that will get updates include the intersections of Mesa Grande Drive and Del Ray Boulevad along Bataan Memorial frontage road.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

First Creative Crosswalk in El Paso

DEA Tip of Week: Talking to Teens about Drugs

Spaceport America Launch with Sir Richard Branson

Benefits and challenges with heavy rainfall for Borderland crops

Governor's commission for women tackles wage gap

Police investigating body found in van

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link