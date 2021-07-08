What closures you can expect as safety improvements are made in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Las Cruces residents can expect an overnight closure as safety projects continue in the city.

Work will be done overnight from 7:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. from Sunday through Friday.

Improvements include replacing curb ramps along U.S. 70 and major cross streets. The contractor on the project is A-Mountain Construction. The improvements being made by the New Mexico Department of Transportation are in accordance with the Public Right-of-Way Accessibility Guidelines.

The next roads that will get updates include the intersections of Mesa Grande Drive and Del Ray Boulevad along Bataan Memorial frontage road.

