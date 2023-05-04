EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is mostly known for being a bicultural city, displaying its Mexican culture through different ways. One way the culture is celebrated is through Mexican cuisine.

With Mexican restaurants being on almost every corner in the Borderland, it’s easy for residents to have a handful of favorites. Whether it’s a top spot for tacos, enchiladas, tamales, flautas, burritos or chile rellenos, any El Pasoan would be able to share their top favorite spots at an instant.

However, with there being so many Mexican cuisine restaurants in the Borderland, it might be hard for a traveler or someone who isn’t familiar with El Paso to know where to eat.

Reports from Taste Atlas and GiftYa share some pointers on finding the “best spots” in El Paso. Reviews from Yelp and TripAdvisor also share lists of the “Best Mexican Restaurants in El Paso.”

After reviewing all four websites, KTSM has compiled a list of six Mexican Restaurants in El Paso that have received good ratings on all platforms. All restaurants shared with KTSM what they considered to be their most popular dish.

L & J Cafe, 3622 E Missouri Ave.

“In order, I’d say green chile enchiladas, chile relleno plate, and chile colorado plate are our most popular dishes.” –L & J Cafe

Photo credit: L & J Cafe Photo credit: L & J Cafe Photo credit: L & J Cafe

Tacos Chinampa, 3343 Saul Kleinfeld Dr., 800 N Yarbrough, 6110 Gateway East, 7500 N Mesa

“Our most popular dishes are tacos pastor, tacos asada and tacos de tripa.” -Tacos Chinampa

Photo credit: DifusionMKT, Tacos Chinampa Photo credit: DifusionMKT, Tacos Chinampa Photo credit: DifusionMKT, Tacos Chinampa Tacos Chinampa has locations on 3343 Saul Kleinfeld Dr. in East El Paso, 800 N Yarbrough in El Paso’s Lower Valley, 6110 Gateway East in Central El Paso and 7500 N Mesa in West El Paso.

Kiki’s Mexican Restaurant, 2719 N. Piedras

“Our most popular dish is the brisket machaca. It was featured on the food network..” –Kiki’s Mexican Restaurant

Photo credit: Kiki’s Mexican Restaurant Photo credit: Kiki’s Mexican Restaurant Photo credit: Kiki’s Mexican Restaurant

Andale Mexican Restaurant & Cantina on 9201 Gateway Blvd West

“Our most popular dish is the Tacos Andale.” –Andale Restaurant & Cantina

Photo credit: Andrew Barahona, Andale Mexican Restaurant & Cantina Photo credit: Andrew Barahona, Andale Mexican Restaurant & Cantina Photo credit: Andrew Barahona, Andale Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Mi Pueblito Cafe, 3120 Trawood Dr.

“We were voted best enchiladas in 2020, and nominated as best breakfast however, we have many dishes that our regulars come back for. Our menudo is made fresh daily and is loved by many. Also, our BLT is absolutely delicious but it’s just hard to pinpoint one dish.” –Co-owner of Mi Pueblito Cafe Amanda Ledesma

Photo credit: Mi Pueblito Cafe Photo credit: Mi Pueblito Cafe Photo credit: Mi Pueblito Cafe

Los Bandidos de Carlos & Mickey’s, 1310 Magruder St., 12111 Montwood Dr.

“Our number one seller would be our flautas. Beef or chicken combo. However, they come, they’re our number one seller. Our second-best seller would be the carnitas. Our third best seller would have to be our tampiqueña steak. However, our margaritas are also our number one seller.” –Owner of Los Bandidos de Carlos & Mickey’s, Rosa Saenz

Photo credit: Los Bandidos de Carlos & Mickeys Photo credit: Los Bandidos de Carlos & Mickeys Photo credit: Los Bandidos de Carlos & Mickeys Carlos & Mickey’s has two locations in El Paso. Los Bandidos de Carlos & Mickey’s is located on 1310 Magruder St., and Carlos and Mickey’s Mexican Restaurant & Cantina East is located on 12111 Montwood Dr.

Disagree or have a different set of favorite spots? Let us know by emailing us at ktsm@news.com or on our social media platforms.