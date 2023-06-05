DALLAS(KDAF)—It’s hard to find a great place to work, but this study reveals places that might be near you. Better hurry though – if the word gets out, they’ll be filled up faster than a free donut stand on a Monday morning.

There are over 20 places in Dallas that are on the list of the best places to work in Texas, according to the college prep website, Niche.

In Texas, there are over hundreds of places that are considered good places to work, check out the list below and see if you agree.

  1. H-E-B- San Antonio
  2. Top Golf- Dallas
  3. Whole Foods Market- Austin
  4. American Airlines- Fort Worth
  5. Whataburger- San Antonio
  6. Southwest Airlines- Dallas
  7. FedEx Office Print & Ship Services-Plano
  8. Brinker International-Dallas
  9. Tenet Healthcare Corporation-Dallas
  10. Michaels Stores-Irving
  11. USAA- San Antonio
  12. Cinemark – Plano
  13. Keller Williams Realty Inc-Austin
  14. Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center-Houston
  15. J.C. Penny-Plano
  16. AT&T-Dallas
  17. KFC-Plano
  18. Parkland Health & Hospital System-Dallas
  19. GameStop- Grapevine
  20. JPS Health Network-Fort Worth
  21. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple
  22. Encompass Health Home-Dallas

You can visit the Niche website to see other companies on their list.