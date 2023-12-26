EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — WestStar, a locally owned community bank, has extended its sponsorship arrangement with the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational basketball tournament for another three years, the bank announced Tuesday, Dec. 26.

“We are proud to renew our sponsorship with the Sun Bowl Association. The Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational is a holiday tradition, and we are happy to help keep an El Paso tradition alive by extending our longstanding partnership with them,” WestStar President and CEO David W. Osborn said.

WestStar has sponsored the four-team men’s college basketball tournament since 2009 and the new agreement will run through 2026.

“The Sun Bowl Association is very grateful to WestStar for continuing to sponsor the oldest collegiate holiday basketball tournament in the country. It is through their partnership that we are able to draw the teams that make this a premier tournament,” said Sun Bowl Association Executive Director Bernie Olivas said.