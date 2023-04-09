EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A staple of West El Paso — Luby’s — is serving its last tasty fish square and last dessert on Easter Sunday, April 9.

Customers lined up to savor their favorite dish at the cafeteria-style restaurant at 3601 N Mesa. Many El Pasoans have fond memories of the restaurant and went there when they were kids with their parents and grandparents. Often, they kept the tradition going by taking their own kids and grandkids there.

Photos by Tony Pina

Luby’s is a Texas-based chain with about 40 locations. Company founder Bob Luby opened his first restaurant in 1947 in San Antonio.

The closure leaves just one Luby’s, located at 1188 Hawkins, still operating in El Paso.

The Westside location reportedly closed because the property is being sold.