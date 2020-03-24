Western Tech makes instruction changes

Breaking News
by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Western Technical College announced its plans to temporarily move classes online starting next week.

Due to Western Tech courses being primarily hands-on, school officials say they are looking for ways to continue teaching students until things go back to normal.

According to the school, these changes will last for two weeks.

“We’re practicing social distancing, making sure we keep everything clean and I think that at the end of the day is we’re trying to have them still graduate, get the experience that way they can get jobs and help out with some of the shortages we’re dealing with,” Maxine Valencia, Western Technical College representative said.

School officials say they will find ways to adapt if online classes need to be extended.

