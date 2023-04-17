Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the confirmation for the method by which the Faculty Senate is hosting the vote.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University confirmed on Monday morning that a no-confidence vote against WTAMU President Walter Wendler “is in progress,” but could not provide further comment on the vote.

This comes after Wendler sent out a letter to students, faculty and staff, announcing that a planned on-campus drag show would not be permitted on the Canyon university grounds, citing his belief that drag shows are discriminatory against women and do not preserve “a single thread of human dignity.”

Since then, Spectrum WT, a Gay-Straight Alliance student organization that organized the event, filed a lawsuit in Federal Court against Wendler, as well as other West Texas A&M University and Texas A&M University System officials. The organization requested in the lawsuit that a declaratory judgment be issued that Wendler’s cancellation of the event, and his pledge to prevent similar events from occurring on WT’s campus, violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.”