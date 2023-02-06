What a typical McAlister’s Deli looks like on the outside.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West El Paso will soon be getting a McAlister’s Deli.

According to the company’s Instagram account, the popular and growing restaurant chain will open a location at 7040 N. Mesa where Schlotzsky’s and Cinnabon used to be located.

The Westside location is slated to open sometime in the spring and would be the second El Paso location for McAlister’s. The other is located in far East El Paso on Zaragoza.

The deli is known for its sandwiches, stuffed baked potatoes and sweet tea.

McAlister’s has 534 locations across the country, including one in Las Cruces.