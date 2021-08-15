West El Paso residents can resume normal water use according to EP Water

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Resident and businesses in West El Paso can resume back to normal water use on Sunday night.

The President and CEO of El Paso Water thanked residents for their cooperation in using less water indoors after wastewater pipes broke on Friday night, and the wastewater spilled into neighborhoods and private properties.

“The reduced flows enabled our crews to work more efficiently to repair the pipelines that convey wastewater from homes and businesses to the treatment plant,” said John Balliew the President and CEO of EP Water.

EP Water says that Westbound Sunland Park Dr. from Interstate 10 to Doniphan Park Circle will still be down to one lane as crews make repairs.

