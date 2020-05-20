Wells Fargo warns public of phone scam using company’s number

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many customers and non-customers have reported they have received multiple phone calls from a Wells Fargo phone number, and the bank assures the public they are aware of the issue.
The phone number being used is (1-800-247-9215). Callers have been posing as Wells Fargo employees and are offering opportunities to consolidate debt for a zero percent interest rate.
According to the bank, the impostors are phishing for confidential and personal information.
According to Wells Fargo officials, the calls are not originating from Wells Fargo. A spoofing technique is being used by the scammers to display a called ID that could seem familiar to the customer.
As a reminder, Wells Fargo will never ask for a customer’s password, nor will they direct the customer to a site that is not wellsfargo.com.
If someone is to receive a phone call requesting sensitive information, the bank urges customers to not respond, and disconnect.