Wells Fargo warns public of phone scam using company’s number

FILE – In this May 6, 2012, file photo, a Wells Fargo sign is displayed at a branch in New York. In the results of an investigation released Monday, April 10, 2017, Wells Fargo’s board of directors has blamed the bank’s most senior management for creating an “aggressive sales culture” at Wells that eventually led […]

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many customers and non-customers have reported they have received multiple phone calls from a Wells Fargo phone number, and the bank assures the public they are aware of the issue.

The phone number being used is (1-800-247-9215). Callers have been posing as Wells Fargo employees and are offering opportunities to consolidate debt for a zero percent interest rate.

According to the bank, the impostors are phishing for confidential and personal information.

According to Wells Fargo officials, the calls are not originating from Wells Fargo. A spoofing technique is being used by the scammers to display a called ID that could seem familiar to the customer.

As a reminder, Wells Fargo will never ask for a customer’s password, nor will they direct the customer to a site that is not wellsfargo.com.

If someone is to receive a phone call requesting sensitive information, the bank urges customers to not respond, and disconnect.