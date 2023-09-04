EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Wells Fargo will be closing three bank branches in New Mexico, according to a report by our sister station KRQE in Albuquerque.

The branches in Santa Teresa and in Bosque Farms, which is about 20 miles south of Albuquerque, will be closing on Oct. 4. The branch in Corrales, another Albuquerque suburb, closed on Aug. 16.

Those affected by the Santa Teresa closure can go to the Anthony branch at 800 Highway 478 in Anthony, New Mexico.

The bank said more and more customers are using digital platforms and doing their transactions without having to go to a physical branch.

Wells Fargo currently has 57 branches across New Mexico, with about half of those in the Albuquerque metroplex.