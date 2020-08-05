Wells Fargo, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger join forces to provide over 6,000 meals to families in need

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Wells Fargo and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger are joining forces to provide over 6,000 meals to families in El Paso during a drive-up food bank event.

According to a release, the food distribution will take place in eight consecutive weeks trhough September 19.

People will simply drive up to the mobile food pantry, answer some questions from the comfort of their car, and open their trunk to have food placed directly into their vehicles.

To receive food, eligible families must stay in their vehicle to maintain proper social distancing, as well as provide intake information, which includes:

Name of household member requesting

Address: client must provide a Texas address

Number of household members

Self-declared income

The food distribution will take place at the Wells Fargo Bassett Branch located at 6175 Gateway Blvd W, EL PASO, TX, 79925.

Distribution dates and times are as follows:

Saturday, August 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 15, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 22, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 29, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 5, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 12, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, September 19, 2020, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Individuals can call 915-298-0353 or email info@epfhfb.org for more information about eligibility.