Wells Fargo donates $25,000 to El Paso Children’s Foundation to assist COVID-19 crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Wells Fargo Foundation has donated $25,000 to the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation to help with COVID-19 needs identified by the El Paso Children’s Hospital.

The El Paso Children’s Hospital provides critical care on the front lines of this pandemic, and this donation is Wells Fargo’s way of saying thank you.

“We hope our support provides a measure of relief as we stand with the community during this challenging situation,” added Amber Mace, Wells Fargo Community Relations Leader.

“The concern and caring from businesses integral to our community such as Wells Fargo is an example of what it means to be El Paso Strong,” said Estela Casas, Executive Director of University Medical Center and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Thank you, Wells Fargo for being a fighter for community health.”