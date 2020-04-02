Wells Fargo donates $25,000 to El Paso Children’s Foundation to assist COVID-19 crisis

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Wells Fargo Foundation has donated $25,000 to the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation to help with COVID-19 needs identified by the El Paso Children’s Hospital.

The El Paso Children’s Hospital provides critical care on the front lines of this pandemic, and this donation is Wells Fargo’s way of saying thank you.

“We hope our support provides a measure of relief as we stand with the community during this challenging situation,” added Amber Mace, Wells Fargo Community Relations Leader.

For more information on more ways to help El Paso Children’s Hospital through donations, click here.

“The concern and caring from businesses integral to our community such as Wells Fargo is an example of what it means to be El Paso Strong,” said Estela Casas, Executive Director of University Medical Center and El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation. “Thank you, Wells Fargo for being a fighter for community health.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Map of 40 El Paso cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Map of 40 El Paso cases"

LATEST: UT students who left for spring break, came back with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: UT students who left for spring break, came back with COVID-19"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Drive Thur COVID-19 screening simulation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive Thur COVID-19 screening simulation"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear Midday Update 4/2"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz