Wellness check turns into police investigation in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Red and yellow police blocked off the 1800 block of Arizona Avenue where several police officers and detectives combed the area and interviewed neighbors on Friday morning.

A police officer told KTSM 9 News that officers were called to conduct a wellness check on a person and then it turned into an investigation. The officer would no provide any further details.

Neighbors were alarmed to see a large police presence on Christmas morning in their Central El Paso neighborhood.

A mother and her daughter told KTSM that police had interviewed them, and asked them if they had seen anything overnight.

Police have not said what they are investigating.

This is a developing story. Look for updates here as more information become available.