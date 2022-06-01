EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs were called to do a welfare check on a woman on Warthen Rd in Anthony early Wednesday morning.

Sheriff Stewart confirmed they have made contact with the woman they were called to do a welfare check on, but additional concerns arrived.

DASO is now requesting assistance from their HSI Team. Law enforcement are expected to be in the area for several hours.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

